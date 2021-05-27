Moscow Court fines TikTok $20,400 for refusing to delete banned content

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Justice of the Peace Court in the Tagansky district of the Russian capital fined TikTok 1.5 mln rubles ($20,400) for refusing to remove information as prohibited by Russian law, the court’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"By a ruling of the Justice of the Peace of Court No. 422 in Moscow’s Tagansky District, TikTok has been found guilty of the administrative offence under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Code. It [the social network] has been levied with an administrative fine amounting to 1.5 mln rubles," the court said.

In April, the court already fined the social network ($35,400) under the same article.

Protocols in respect of TikTok, Google and Twitter were prepared due to failure to remove materials calling for underage individuals to take part in unauthorized actions on June 31, press service of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media told TASS earlier.