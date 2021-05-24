Lufthansa Group to continue flights over Belarus

VIENNA, May 24. /TASS/. Lufthansa Group authorized its air carriers to fly via the Belarusian airspace, Austrian Airlines, a subsidiary of the German holding, told TASS on Monday.
"Lufthansa made a decision that it is possible to fly via the airspace. This applies to all air carriers of Lufthansa Group. Our flight to Moscow was en route before this decision and therefore it bypassed that airspace. The return flight will be normal in the airspace. This will cover all Lufthansa’s airlines," a spokesperson of Austrian Airlines said in response to the request to comment on deviation of the Austrian flight from Vienna to Moscow from the Belarusian airspace.