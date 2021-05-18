Russia, Argentina looking at organizing Sputnik V production in Argentina — Putin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia and Argentina are looking at organizing production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Argentina, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We attach greater significance to strategic cooperation with Argentina. We maintain good relations with President Mr. [Alberto] Fernandez. We highly appreciate his commitment to efficient mutual coordination in the political sphere and further expansion of ties in the economic sphere," he said while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors.

The Russian leader recalled that Argentina was the first Latin American nation to register the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and begin its use. "Regular supplies of the vaccine to Argentina have been organized. The idea of localizing the vaccine production in Argentina’s territory is being discussed," he said.