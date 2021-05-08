Russia short-handed in some industries - Putin

MOCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian authorities do their best so that the coming migrant workers can feel comfortable, since Russia faces labor shortages in the entire sectors of the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon in Moscow on Saturday.

The Russian leader focused on labor migration, calling it important.

"I know that the issue is sensitive for Tajikistan," Putin noted. "We do our best to make people feel comfortable. Especially since we are currently short-handed in entire sectors of the economy.".