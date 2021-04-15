Falsification of biometric data can become serious problem, says Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, April 15. / TASS /. Falsification of biometric data can become a serious problem for the society in the future, however currently there is no understanding of what a person should do in the event of a compromise of his or her biometric data, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said at the conference "Technologies and Trust: Protection of Authenticity and Identification" on Thursday.

"There will inevitably be people, and there probably already are, who impersonate someone else in their digital profile. This is actually a pretty serious problem. To be honest, it worries me a lot, because we understand if we have compromised the password for my bank account, then, firstly, the bank will most likely notice dubious transactions. Secondly, I will change this password. But if my biometric data has been compromised, it is not very clear what to do," Moiseev said.

Moiseev emphasized that the requirements for the protection of citizens' biometric data are much higher, and their reliability when checked in the identification process must be "100." "Taking into account the transition of our entire life to digital identification, which is based primarily on biometric data, of course, these issues are rising to the fullest. Their compromise can significantly complicate the life of any person,"Moiseev said.