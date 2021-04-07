Zoom access restrictions not to affect operation of schools, minister says

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Education seeks to utilize domestic video services in the education processes, including the new Sferum video conference system, which should mitigate the effect of the new Zoom policy, says Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov.

"We have our domestic system, Sferum, which we have presented just recently. This is our domestic video conference system, which we have presented just recently, so we are prepared to any situation. And, of course, we will orient ourselves more towards our own software," he said, answering a TASS question during an online conference Wednesday.

Earlier, Kommersant reported, citing a letter by RighConf , the Zoom distributor in Russia and CIS, that Zoom Video Communications prohibited selling the video conference service access to Russian state agencies and companies.

The letter announced that Zoom Video Communications Inc. withdraws its authorization to sell its service to Russian state agencies and companies with state beneficiaries. RightConf CEO Andrey Petrenko confirmed to Kommersant that the letter is genuine, adding that these restrictions cover not only Russia, but CIS states as well. Petrenko stated that current contracts remain in effect.