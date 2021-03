MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Israel may resume flights to and from Russia in a few weeks, the country’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"I think we will open [the country] in a few weeks. There is a flight between Tel Aviv and Moscow that should be resumed, and we also hope to resume other flights as soon as possible," he pointed out.