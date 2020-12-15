Pandemic hits activities of almost 90% of Russian enterprises, says business ombudsman

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the activities of almost 90% of private enterprises in Russia, Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov told a conference on Tuesday.

"The pandemic has hit almost 87% of entrepreneurs through financial, organizational or other issues," he said, adding that the figure is based on sociological calculations made by his office in the country’s regions.

One fifth of all businesses "have lost up to 80% of revenue, and only 13% are developing stably," Titov said.

"As of today, a large number of entrepreneurs still complain about the demand, which is declining compared with the third quarter," he added.