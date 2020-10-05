Belarus for the first time supplies muriate of potash to China over Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) has for the first time supplied its produce to China over the Northern Sea Route, the company’s press service said on Monday.

"On October 5, two vessels with the Belarusian muriate of potash for the first time arrived from the port of Klaipeda to China over the Northern Sea Route, through waters of the Arctic Ocean and then through the Bering Strait," the company said.

The cargo delivery time was 1.5 times shorter in comparison to the traditional route, with a significant reduction in freight costs. "This bold project underscores the aspiration of BPC toward the ongoing improvement of the service quality and also makes a material contribution to development of the Belt and Road global strategic initiative," the press service said.