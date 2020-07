MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The gold price gained 0.6% on the US-based Comex on Friday and amounted to $1,902 per Troy ounce, according to trading data.

The gold price was above the level of $1,900 per Troy ounce last time in September 2011.

The price slightly declined later on to $1,899.3 per Troy ounce, up 0.5%.