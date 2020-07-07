Helicopter manufacturer delivers two Mi-8 models to Yamal airline

KAZAN, July 7. /TASS/. The Kazan Helicopter Plant (part of the Russian Helicopters Group) manufactured two Mil Mi-8MTV-1 helicopters and delivered them to the Yamal airline, the press office of the Russian Helicopters Group reported on Tuesday.

"The Russian Helicopters Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) transferred two Mi-8MTV-1 helicopters produced by the Kazan Helicopter Plant for the Yamal airline. Both helicopters are designated to accomplish assignments in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area and will be based in Salekhard," the statement says.

"Mi-8MTV-1 helicopters produced for the Yamal airline serve to transport cargoes and passengers. The choppers are outfitted with two TV3-117VM gas turbine highly efficient domestic engines and the VR-14 main gearbox," according to the statement.

Each engine has a capacity of 2,200 hp. Both helicopters are equipped with an underslung cable to carry cargoes with a maximum weight of up to 4 tonnes, depending on the flight range, the altitude of landing sites above the sea level, the air temperature and some other factors.

The helicopters feature places for installing an onboard boom winch that allows carrying out rescue operations. There is room in the cabin for additional fuel tanks.

Mi-8MTV-1 multi-purpose helicopters can operate actually in all climatic conditions. The design and the equipment of the Mi-8MTV-1 allow operating it while it is autonomously based on unequipped sites.

The Yamal airline provides services to numerous oil and gas companies and carries out regular passenger flights to settlements in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. The use of Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopters allows exercising control of the condition of gas and oil pipelines along with the transportation of passengers and equipment capable of neutralizing a gas or oil leak. The airline operates over 55 helicopters, most of which are various Mi-8 modifications.