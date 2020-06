MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is considering the possibility of investing in several more Favipiravir-based drugs, Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

"Two more companies are finalizing clinical trials of Favipiravir-based drugs in Russia — our portfolio company R-Pharm and Promomed company, which will virtually produce Favipiravir-based drugs. We support those companies and plan to invest in production of those drugs," he said.