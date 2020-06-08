Russian energy ministry admits OPEC+ quotas extension if market situation allows

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Extension of the current OPEC+ quotas to August will depend on the market recovery, oil reserves and compliance of all member-states with the agreement, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told an OPEC+ press conference on Monday.
"The key condition, apart from full compliance with the agreement, is the current situation on the market and monitoring of the speed of the demand recovery and the situation in the sectors with guaranteed demand… And, of course, the reserves. Reserves have substantially increased over the past several months," he said.