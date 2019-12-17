Skoltech sees new agreement with MIT as success for Russian science as a whole

In the early December, Skoltech and MIT signed their third phase cooperation agreement for five years, from 2019 to 2024

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The signing of a new agreement between the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, USA) is a success not only for the Skolkovo innovation center, but for the Russian science as a whole, Viktor Vekselberg, chairman of the board of directors of the Skolkovo Foundation, told TASS on Tuesday. In the early December, Skoltech and MIT signed their third phase cooperation agreement for five years, from 2019 to 2024.

During the second phase of their cooperation, MIT and Skoltech specialists have already implemented more than 60 joint research projects. One of them led to a new approach to eliminating carbon emissions from cement production, a major global source of greenhouse gases. Another project laid the foundation for RecyBot, a low-cost robot under development to dismantle mobile phones to remove and separate their component parts, which in turn could be used to create new phones or otherwise be processed. "Today, when Skoltech has grown stronger and become truly established, continuation of collaboration with MIT will be a two-way road. I have no doubt it will bring real benefits to all parties. Moreover, cooperation in such an important area as science needs to be developed regardless of the current political situation. The fact that a Russian institute of higher education with a history of less than a decade can cooperate on equal terms with the world’s leading scientific and educational centers, says much about the success of Skolkovo and the Russian science," Vekselberg said. History of Skoltech-MIT cooperation Skoltech was planned as a key component of the Skolkovo innovation ecosystem. The Skolkovo Foundation invited leading international universities to take part in the establishment of the new Russian institute. MIT showed a serious interest in cooperation. In 2009, a meeting was held in Boston with the participation of representatives of Russian business, science and officials responsible for the development of innovations. At that meeting, MIT presented the expertise and resources it could offer to support the new scientific and technical institute in Russia. "Negotiations on cooperation with MIT were quite difficult, money did not play a role for the Massachusetts Institute. After the meeting in the US we could not agree with MIT for two years. Only when Viktor Vekselberg entered the negotiations, held dozens of meetings, also personal ones, with the president and the rector of MIT, discussing all the difficult points of interaction, the creation of a new Russian institute in partnership with one of the world’s leading technology centers really started," Skoltech Vice President Aleksey Sitnikov told TASS.

