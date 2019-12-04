Ukraine offers unacceptable conditions for transit of Russian gas — Putin

SOCHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to maintain gas transit through Ukraine, although the Ukrainian side still offers Russia unacceptable conditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday.

"I constantly repeat that we are ready to preserve Ukrainian transit, we are currently negotiating this in Vienna, this is no secret. However, the possible conditions that Ukrainian transit companies offer are not economically acceptable for us so far," he stated.

At the same time, Putin noted that he hopes that the conditions will change through negotiations. "I hope that this is a bargaining position and it will be possible to somehow coordinate the positions," he claimed.