President of Ukraine wants to raise Russian gas transit issue at Paris summit

PARIS, December 2. /TASS/. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky admitted that he could discuss long-term transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transmission system with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9, he said in an interview with Le Monde published on Monday.

"Gas transit annually brings us $2.5-3 bln," Zelensky said. "Despite the statements of our partners, this is not only an economic, but also a political issue. We hope to sign a gas transit agreement with Russia for 10 years. I want to separate this topic from Donbass, but the question can be raised during the summit in Paris," he stated.

The President of Ukraine added that in this regard he was concerned about the ongoing construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. "Regarding this issue, I do not have power over European leaders. I can only count on the help of the United States, which support us," Zelensky pointed out.

The Normandy Four summit on resolving the Ukrainian crisis will be held on December 9 in Paris. Presidents of Russia, Ukraine, and France, as well as Chancellor of Germany will attend it. The format of the bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky is still being worked out.

Gas contract