Russia in talks with Norway over SSJ-100 deliveries - minister

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia conducts negotiations with Norway to deliver SSJ-100 planes, Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told TASS on Saturday.

"Indeed, talks [about deliveries of SSJ-100 planes] are underway. Of course, there have been no decisions yet," he said.

In October, the RBC daily reported that the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft company inked a memorandum of understanding with the low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle on deliveries of 40 SSJ-100 planes for a Trans-Siberian route, which the airline had been seeking to fly in recent years.

Later, Norwegian Air Shuttle said that it had not signed any deals on SSJ-100 deliveries.