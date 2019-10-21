Russia-Africa Summit will adopt a declaration, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The heads of African countries’ delegations to the Russia-Africa Summit will have a chance to address the event to clarify their views at two plenary sessions, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"The summit will consist of two plenary sessions that will involve all participating heads of state and delegation heads. We plan to give the floor to all heads of the African delegations," he pointed out.

The Kremlin aide specified that the presidents of Russia and Egypt, as well as a number of other leaders, would address the first plenary session on October 24. The second plenary session will take place in the form of a working lunch.

A declaration is planned to be adopted at the summit, which will enshrine the agreed approaches to the development of Russian-African cooperation and ways to boost interaction on the international stage.

According to Ushakov, the summit’s participants are also expected to sign some other joint documents, including a memorandum of understanding between the Russian government and the African Union on bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as a memorandum of understanding between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the African Union Commission.

Ushakov noted that the parties were also supposed to reach an agreement on holding such summits every three years. "Traditional political consultations between the foreign ministers of Russia and three African countries — the current, previous and next chairs of the African Union — will take place in between."