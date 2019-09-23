Gazprom at final stage of considering entrance into projects in Argentina

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom is at the final stage of considering the issue of entering into projects in Argentina and expects more clarity after the political situation in the country stabilizes, Director of the company’s representative office in Brazil Shakarbek Osmonov said in an interview with Gazprom magazine.

In 2018, several meetings were held between YPF and Gazprom International for final decision-making, he said. "Currently the sides are at the final stage of considering the issue of Gazprom Group’s entering the project. However, the potential regime change in Argentina has made the talks less stable this year. The stabilization of the political situation in the republic may help solve the issue eventually," Osmonov added.

Moreover, Gazprom and YPF are negotiating cooperation in the field of constructing underground gas storage facilities and low-tonnage LNG plants in Argentina, as well as potential LNG supplies to the republic, he noted.