Japan simplifies visa reception for certain categories of Russian citizens

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Japan’s government will simplify the reception of visas for certain groups of Russian citizens - experts engaged in the development of bilateral economic cooperation and students, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday, speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"Starting this month, we will begin to issue visas with a five-year term to Russian citizens engaged at industrial and scientific entities linked to the implementation of the cooperation plan of eight items. We will simplify the visa reception process to enable as many Russian students as possible to come to Japan," the Japanese prime minister said.