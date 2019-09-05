Japan simplifies visa reception for certain categories of Russian citizens

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Japan’s government will simplify the reception of visas for certain groups of Russian citizens - experts engaged in the development of bilateral economic cooperation and students, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday, speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
"Starting this month, we will begin to issue visas with a five-year term to Russian citizens engaged at industrial and scientific entities linked to the implementation of the cooperation plan of eight items. We will simplify the visa reception process to enable as many Russian students as possible to come to Japan," the Japanese prime minister said.
The plan of eight items suggested by the Japanese prime minister in May 2016 became a basis for the development of the two countries’ economic cooperation. The document stipulates the consolidation of relations in the sphere of energy industry, small and medium businesses, the industrialization of the Far East and the extension of the export base. It includes the offer to consolidate cooperation in the sphere of advanced technologies, including the nuclear energy industry and in the sphere of humanitarian exchanges.
The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 4-6. The Roscongress foundation is the forum’s organizer. TASS is the forum’s information partner, official photo hosting provider and the moderator of the zone for presentation of the Far East’s innovation opportunities.