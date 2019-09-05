India to provide $1 bln credit line for development of Russia's Far East

Putin invites India to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. India has decided to allocate a $1 bln credit line to the Russian Federation for the development of the Far East, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi announced at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2019) on Thursday.

"India will provide a $1 bln credit line. This is an unprecedented case, this is our launching pad in the Far East. The Government of India is very active in this region," he said.

India concluded around 50 agreements worth $5 bln at the EEF-2019, according to the prime minister.

According to Modi, the Far East has great natural resources and potential for active development.

