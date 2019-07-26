Russia, Turkey intending to increase trade turnover to $100 bln per year

ANTALYA, July 12. /TASS/. The trade turnover of Russia and Turkey should reach $100 bln in coming years, while it totaled $25.5 bln in 2018, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday at the intergovernmental commission meeting.

"The leaders of our countries set an ambitious task - to boost trade turnover to $100 bln," Novak said. The upside for mutual investments is in such spheres as space, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies, further to traditional industries as agriculture, construction, metals and energy.

Russia and Turkey also seek to increase the share of national currencies in mutual trade from current 34%. Russia has already launched acceptance of Mir banking cards in Turkey.

The meeting of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission is held on Friday in Turkey’s Antalya.