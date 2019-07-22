Putin gives order to lift sanctions against Eritrea

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted the sanctions imposed on Eritrea, which have been in place for almost ten years, the presidential decree is published on the official portal of the legal information.

"In view of the UN Security Council adopting the Resolution 2444 on November 14, 2018, which stipulates lifting measures imposed against Eritrea, I declare that the presidential decree No. 933 signed on July 22, 2010 is terminated," the document reads.

Economic sanctions against Eritrea have been in place since 2009, while an arms embargo has been imposed since 2013. The restrictions could be lifted amid positive developments in the Horn of Africa region, particularly, settlement of border disputes between Eritrea and Djibouti, as well as signing of a peace treaty between Eritrea and Ethiopia.