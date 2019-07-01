OPEC+ Monitoring Committee supports extending deal for 9 months — sources

VIENNA, July 1. /TASS/. The countries participating in the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee at the meeting on Monday spoke in favor of extending the deal on reducing oil output for another 9 months starting from July, sources in the Middle East delegations told TASS.

"Everybody supported 9 months," one of the sources said. Another source confirmed that extending the agreement for that period could be recommended.

The OPEC Monitoring Committee has eight countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Venezuela, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, and Kazakhstan.