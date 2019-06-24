Russia, France to cooperate more actively, says PM Medvedev

LE HAVRE /France/, June 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has reached an agreement with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe to expand bilateral cooperation more actively.

"We focused on bilateral cooperation. That cooperation cannot be taken out of the context of the relationship with the European Union, yet despite the challenging, mildly speaking, period of the relationship with the European Union it is important to make sure that our ties, the relations between Russia and France continue developing," Medvedev told a press conference following the talks with the French PM. He added that the sides "agreed that it is necessary to act more actively, agreed to look for new opportunities, including cooperation in new areas, it is necessary to find ways to use all cooperation formats."