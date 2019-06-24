Medvedev arrives in Le Havre for talks with French PM

LE HAVRE /France/, June 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in the French city of Le Havre for a one-day visit to hold talks with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe.

In the course of the meeting, the heads of governments will discuss the relations in their entirety, putting a special emphasis on boosting the bilateral economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The Prime Ministers will also discuss the most burning issues on the international agenda.

This will be the first personal meeting between Medvedev and Philippe, who was appointed head of the French government in May 2017. Prior to today, they only spoke on the phone.