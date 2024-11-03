Ukrainian shelling leaves four civilians injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, November 3. /TASS/. Four civilians have suffered injuries in the Ukrainian military’s shelling attack on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladvko said.

"The settlement of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorodsky Region came under attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. Four civilians were injured," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, three women and a man were taken to the hospital with shrapnel injuries.

The shelling shattered the windows of two apartment buildings and two private houses, also damaging their roofs, facades and household facilities. In addition, 21 cars and three commercial facilities were damaged.