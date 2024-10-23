Russia’s defense minister arrives in Minsk for joint defense ministry board session

MINSK, October 23. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has arrived in Minsk on a working visit, where he will take part in a Russia-Belarus Defense Ministry Board session, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the meeting, the members of the board will discuss strategies for establishing a common defense space and ensuring the military security of the Union State," the ministry specified.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that the parties are to announce the results of cooperation and discuss future events of bilateral military cooperation through defense ministries scheduled for 2025.