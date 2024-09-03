Convicted Sevastopol resident pleads guilty to transmitting data to Ukrainian intel

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. A Sevastopol resident sentenced to 16 years in prison has confessed to passing information to the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate about the movement of boats carrying Kalibr missiles, their locations and air defense deployment sites, a video provided to TASS by the FSB Public Relations Center (PRC) reveals.

"The next day he [intelligence officer] called me, we spoke in Russian. He expressed gratitude for my cooperation and assigned me the task of gathering information about the central entrance to the Simferopol bay, where protective booms and air defense means were deployed. He was interested in this information," the convict said.

He added that the Ukrainian officer later requested information on the movement of ships and submarines carrying Kalibr long-range missiles. He also wanted to know about aircrafts taking off from Sevastopol International Airport and the location of Kalibr carriers in the bay. "I transmitted the information through the Telegram messenger app," the man noted.

The convict said that during the time of their correspondence, the Ukrainian representative occasionally deleted their chats to protect himself in case he was found out. On July 29, he wrote that a cache with an improvised explosive device would be planted somewhere. The convict was ordered to retrieve it and hide it in a different location.

The explosives were intended to blow up a railroad near Pochtovoye. The officer pledged to give the convict more details about the operation at a later time. "I extracted the cache, moved it to another place, and notified him," the man said, noting that afterwards he had to wait for further instructions.

Earlier, the court sentenced the Sevastopol resident to 16 years in prison for preparing a terrorist attack in Crimea in coordination with the Ukrainian special services. According to the FSB, the man was detained in September 2023 for preparing a terrorist attack on a transport infrastructure facility in Crimea using an improvised explosive device in an operation planned with the Ukrainian special services.