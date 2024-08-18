Local official warns people against returning to their homes in Kursk Region border areas

KURSK, August 18. /TASS/. People cannot yet return to their homes in the Kursk Region’s Korenevo district near the border with Ukraine because the situation there is still very difficult, the district’s head, Marina Degtyareva, said.

"The operational situation in our district is still difficult. Some people keep on trying to return to their homes, posing problems for our military. It is still impossible for locals to return to the district. Sometimes, such attempts lead to awful tragedies," she wrote on her VKontakte page.

She called on people to be patient. "When the situation improves, we will notify you that you can return to your homes," she added.