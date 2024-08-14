Robots on display at Army 2024 arms show adapted to real warfare — top brass

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Robotized systems on display at the Army 2024 military-technical forum have been tested in the special military operation in Ukraine and adapted to real warfare, Chief of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Artificial Intelligence Technologies Department Vasily Yelistratov told TASS on the sidelines of the arms show on Wednesday.

"The robotic systems that we see on all display stands without any exception at the Army forum, especially vividly demonstrated in the cluster of the domestic defense industry, have already been tested and used in the special military operation area. Considering those critical remarks that we have received as feedback from soldiers who are using this equipment, this criticism has played its positive role and these systems have been adapted to real warfare," the defense official said, thanking soldiers for their feedback.

Considering that electronic warfare equipment is used on the battlefield, remote-controlled systems sometimes do not operate effectively enough and thus engineers use artificial intelligence technologies to make their operation autonomous, he said.

"In actual fact, we are creating technologies of the future, taking into account the experience of the special military operation, to achieve peace throughout the world," Yelistratov said.

