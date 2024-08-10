Chechen commander sees Ukraine facing defeat after Kursk Region fighting

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The fighting in the Kursk Region is the final battle after which Ukraine will be defeated, said Major-General Apty Alaudinov, the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, commander of the Akhmat commando unit.

"I don’t see reasons why you <…> might think that we could lose this battle. For <…> this is the very battle I have always talked about. I am calling on everybody to take part in this decisive battle because Ukraine will be defeated following this battle," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Alaudinov also noted that the Russian Armed Forces were doing everything to defend Russian territories. "Russian residents, residents of the Kursk Region and regions bordering Ukraine are now living through a very hard time. True, they are suffering, as mostly civilians get killed. Fighters from all agencies, especially the Russian Defense Ministry, have been doing everything to wipe out the enemy and liberate our lands," he concluded.