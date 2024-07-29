FSB apprehends Zaporozhye Region resident for spying on Russian troops for Ukraine

MELITOPOL, July 29. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have nabbed a Russian citizen in the Zaporozhye Region who has been sending information about Russian military units to Ukraine’s armed forces for potential strikes, the regional FSB department reported.

"The FSB’s department in the Zaporozhye Region has detained a Russian national who has been passing information about the Russian Armed Forces. A search operation established that the person, a resident of the Zaporozhye Region, who had been recruited by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, had been collecting information about Russian units and passing it on the Telegram online messenger to guide artillery strikes on them," the FSB said in a statement.

A criminal probe has been launched on espionage charges, the FSB added.