NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz says that the problem that led to a large-scale failure in the Windows system has been identified and the problem is being dealt with.

Almost 20 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported."CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. <…>This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," the CrowdStrike head said on his X page.

He also noted that the CrowdStrike team was fully mobilized to make sure that customers had access to services.

Throughout the day, there have been reports of massive outages of Windows-based computer devices from different countries. Leading international banks, air carriers, media outlets and companies in a number of other industries reported disruptions. The American developer of information security solutions CrowdStrike confirmed to CNBC that there is a connection between the latest update of its antivirus software and widespread failures in the Windows OS. The company added that its specialists are working on a forced rollback of the application to an earlier version.

Microsoft later said that the root cause of the global technology outage had been resolved, but some systems in the Microsoft 365 cloud platform may still experience problems.