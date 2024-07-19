Infantry fighting vehicles to be protected against strike drones — developer

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Special Design Bureau of Machine Building is working in three areas to protect infantry fighting vehicles and airborne assault vehicles against drones, including active protection, a spokesperson of the company told TASS.

"We are dealing during the last two years exactly with protection of vehicles from small-size unmanned aerial vehicles, including FPV drones and conventional drones. There are three main areas of work: suppression by electronic warfare, protecting structures, and physical destruction of drones at a certain distance. Certain efforts are underway in all the three directions. We cannot be more specific but the list of activities is extensive, from anti-drone canopies to active protection," the spokesperson said.