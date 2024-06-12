Russian naval group completes exercise on use of precision weapons, arrives in Havana

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet naval group, which includes the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, completed its exercise on the use of precision weapons, and arrived to the port of Havana, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

"On the Day of Russia, the Northern Fleet naval group, which includes the Admiral Gorshkov Frigate, the Kazan nuclear submarine cruise, the Akademik Pashin medium tanker and the Nikolay Chiker rescue tugboat, arrived with an unofficial visit to the port of Havana of the Republic of Cuba. Several hours before entering the capital port of the Republic of Cuba, the naval group completed its exercise on the use of precision missile weapons," the Ministry said.

In the next few days, the ship crews will take part in a number of protocol events, will be able to rest and visit the local landmarks.