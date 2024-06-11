Stavropol missile ship to operate in Baltic fleet

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Stavropol small missile ship floated by Zelenodolsk Shipyard on Tuesday will operate in the Baltic fleet, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"The Stavropol will operate in the Baltic fleet. She will ensure security of our western borders and, if necessary, in other areas of the World Ocean," he said at the floating ceremony.

The Baltic fleet has to receive three small missile ships and a submarine by the end of the year. They are the Kozelsk and the Burya of project 22800 built by the Pella Shipyard and the Stavropol of project 21631 built by the Zelenodolsk Shipyard. The diesel-electric submarine is the Velikie Luki of project 677 built by the Admiralty Shipyard. All the warships carry Kalibr cruise missiles.