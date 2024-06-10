Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists bases in two Syrian governorates

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces delivered six strikes on bases of terrorists in Syria’s Homs and Deir ez-Zor governorates, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"During the past day, the Russian aerospace forces delivered six airstrikes on places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area (which is controlled by the United States - TASS) and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the al-Amur ridge in the Homs governorate and the Al-Bishri ridge in the Deir ez-Zor governorate," he said, adding that reconnaissance operations continue in desert and mountainous areas in the Homs, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor governorates," he said.