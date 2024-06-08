Ukrainian Armed Forces fire 57 ammunition rounds at DPR settlements over day

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 23 attacks on populated areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

"The DPR Mission reported 23 facts of armed attacks by the armed formations of Ukraine over the past 24 hours. A total of 57 units of various ammunition were used," the statement said.

The mission received information about one wounded civilian, one residential building was damaged.