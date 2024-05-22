Ukraine attacked 16 settlements in borderline Kursk Region

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled 16 settlements in various districts of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on Wednesday, Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov wrote on Telegram.

"No casualties were reported among residents," he wrote.

As a result of these attacks, power lines were damaged in several villages. By now, electricity supplies have resumed practically everywhere, except for two localities where the repairs still continue.

Also, a loitering munition damaged a fire truck in the village of Lyubimovka. Drone attacks were reported in six localities of the Kursk Region, the governor added.