Cossack Brigade ‘Dnieper’ takes out two Ukrainian boats at Kinburn Spit

GENICHESK, April 20. /TASS/. The Volunteer Cossack Sabotage and Reconnaissance Brigade Dnieper has destroyed two Ukrainian scout boats with expensive equipment at the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson area, the brigade’s commander told TASS.

Andrey Zhidkov said that the boats were taken out with the Kornet anti-tank guided missile system.

"Several reconnaissance boats with pricey equipment approached the bank across the Dnieper to where the Cossack Sabotage and Reconnaissance Brigade Dnieper holds defense positions, with the aim of scouting the bank for possible further landing," Zhidkov said.

"There were three boats. Two of them were destroyed, one sailed away. The spy boats managed to come at such a close distance for the first time since the Dnieper brigade started to hold these positions on the Kinburn Spit. It was not previously possible to wipe out as the Kornet system operates at a range of one kilometer or 1.5 kilometers (firing range)," he added.