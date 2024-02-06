Two Tu-160s perform flight over Arctic Ocean — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Two Tupolev-160 strategic bombers have performed a scheduled flight over the international waters of the Arctic Ocean and the Laptev Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the flight was carried out in strict compliance with international rules.

"Two Tupolev-160 strategic bombers performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the international waters of the Arctic Ocean and the Laptev Sea lasting more than 10 hours," it said.

Lieutenant-General Sergey Kobylash, the commander of long-range aviation, noted that "the flight was carried out in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace."

He added that long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean.