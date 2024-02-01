Belarus’ new military doctrine omits operational details on using nukes — colonel

MINSK, February 1. /TASS/. Belarus’ draft new military doctrine does not contain any instructions on the use of tactical nuclear weapons deployed in the republic, Colonel Artyom Butorin, spokesman for the Belarusian Army’s General Staff, said.

"As regards nuclear weapons, the [new] military doctrine says nothing about mechanisms, ways, forms or tactical methods for using these weapons. In the doctrine, we outline the political implications of nuclear weapons being means of strategic containment in the face of aggression against our country," the Belarusian Defense Ministry quoted Butorin as saying.

While the doctrine reaffirms the pursuit of peace, it also states "readiness to defend [Belarus’] national interests using all capabilities and means available in the country," the senior military official stressed.

On March 6, 2023, the Belarusian Security Council ordered the Defense Ministry to start drafting a new Military Doctrine "in light of the changing military and strategic situation." The draft Military Doctrine will be submitted for approval to the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, which is expected to hold its next meeting in late April. The current Military Doctrine of Belarus was approved in July 2016.

On March 25, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would place its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at Minsk’s request, the way the US had long been doing on the territory of its allies. Russia handed an Iskander missile system over to Minsk, which is capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and assisted the country in re-equipping Belarusian aircraft to be able to carry special munitions. Belarusian missile launchers and pilots underwent training in Russia. Putin said on June 16, 2023, that the first Russian nuclear warheads had already been delivered to Belarus and the entire batch would be deployed by the end of the year. On June 23, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that a significant part of the warheads planned to be delivered had already arrived in the country.