Almaz-Antey displays Vityaz air defense in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey aerospace defense company said it would display medium-range launchers of the Vityaz S-350E air defense missile system at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

"In Riyadh, the holding will demonstrate models of combat medium-range air defense vehicles of Vityaz S-350E antiaircraft system and Viking antiaircraft complex. Vityaz has a range of 120 kilometers and defends administrative, industrial and military objects against massive strikes with modern and prospective air attack weapons. The system can simultaneously repel strikes from any directions," it said.

The crew of the launcher stay at a distance to increase survivability. Besides, Vityaz is highly maneuverable and can rapidly change positions. S-350E can operate autonomously or under the command of superiors. It can interact with other information and combat means.

The Viking is an all-weather, multi-channel and highly-mobile launcher, which is a universal means to protect important facilities against air raids. It fights modern and prospective tactical and strategic aircraft, including stealth jets, tactical and ballistic cruise missiles, helicopters, drones, radio-contrast ground and sea targets.

Almaz-Antey said Vityaz can operate in electronic warfare on tracked and wheeled cross-country undercarriages. All its units can be remotely operated.

The World Defense Show 2024 will be held on February 4-8 in Riyadh.