Over 200 Ukrainian terrorist attacks prevented in DPR in January 2024

DONETSK, February 1. /TASS/. More than 200 terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian military were prevented in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in January 2024, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

"According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the DPR, over 200 terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, which involved unmanned aerial vehicles, were foiled in January. Drone defenses stopped 966 enemy UAVs from reaching Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka," he wrote on Telegram, citing the DPR defense staff.

He specified that FSB bomb disposal teams had disarmed eight aerial vehicles carrying improvised explosive devices. "After decoding the flight mission data of Ukrainian drones, experts found out that most of them had been aimed at boiler houses, power plants, hospitals and crowded places," Pushilin added.