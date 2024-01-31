Russia achieves 100-percent import substitution in warship construction

ST. PETERSBURG, January 31. /TASS/. Russia has achieved a total import substitution in the construction of warships, State Secretary and Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov told reporters.

"We have reached 100-percent import substitution in the construction of ships for the Russian Navy. No sanctions can affect the construction and commissioning of warships today," he said.

In 2024, the Navy will receive 12 surface warships and four submarines. Yevtukhov said 20 years ago the commissioning of a warship was an "exotic event", while now it is a regular development.

"The fleet receives a surface warship or a strategic or diesel-electric submarine practically every month. The good-quality of work of shipbuilders helps observe all deadlines and build the most modern warships in the world," he said. The Russian Navy received 40 surface ships and 24 submarines in the past 10 years. A decade before, only three submarines were built, he added.