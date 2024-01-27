Ukrainian forces lost up to 115 servicemen in Yuzhno Donetsk direction over day

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian troops repelled four attacks by enemy assault groups in the Priyutnoye area of the Zaporozhye region in the Yuzhno Donetsk direction in one day, and also defeated the Ukrainian forces and equipment in the Makarovka area in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 115 military personnel, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"In the Yuzhno Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of forces repelled four attacks by assault groups of the 127th Terrestrial Defense Brigade in the area of the settlement of Priyutnoye, Zaporozhye region, and also inflicted fire damage on the personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Makarovka, Donetsk People's Republic. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to up to 115 military personnel, three vehicles, as well as two 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts," the ministry said.