Russia, ASEAN urged to cooperate in addressing security challenges — Laotian president

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia and the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should cooperate in resolving existing conflicts and addressing various challenges to international security, Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR) President Thongloun Sisoulith said.

"It is crucial that the political parties of ASEAN countries and the United Russia party, being responsible political actors, further strengthen effective cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," he said during a meeting between Russian Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev, who also serves as chairman of the United Russia party, and representatives of political parties in ASEAN member states.

The Laotian head of state stressed that closer cooperation between Moscow and ASEAN would contribute to resolving conflicts and regional international issues, including security challenges, as well as help in building a multipolar world based on a fair and equitable international order.

According to him, such partnership is of utmost importance given the challenging geopolitical climate. "The present-day world order is characterized by the dominance of monopolist countries in shaping world politics and economy," Sisoulith explained. "This has resulted in the system of international relations primarily serving these [hegemonic] countries’ own interests and being heavily geared toward benefitting only a small number of countries to the detriment of the rest of the world," he emphasized.