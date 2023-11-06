Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh complete rotation — defense ministry

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Rotation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh has been completed, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"Rotation of the personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is over. Weapons and vehicles have been sent to Russia for regular maintenance," it said.

According to the ministry, Russia’s peacekeepers continue their mission in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh economic region. The Russian peacekeepers stay in touch with Baku to ensure security and the observance of humanitarian law in respect of the local residents.