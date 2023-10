MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed an Su-24 aircraft, two MiG-29 planes and an Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian air force in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

